CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Friday it would resume preliminary
work on its Trans Mountain pipeline after a British Columbia
court granted an injunction against protesters blocking work
crews in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby.
The company said after the court ruling that it was coming
up with a schedule to restart preliminary work at the Burnaby
Mountain conservation area. Its shares rose 2.3 percent to
$96.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Kinder Morgan hopes to triple the size of its
300,000-barrel-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline in a C$5.4
billion ($4.79 billion) expansion that would carry more tar
sands crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to the port of Vancouver and
on to Asian markets.
But many area residents oppose plans to run the line under
the mountain, and protesters had blocked crews drilling two bore
holes for preliminary work on a planned tunnel.
The injunction is Kinder's latest win against the project's
opponents. The city of Burnaby sought to block work on the site
after crews cut down trees, but lost before both a court and the
national energy regulator.
The project is also opposed by many environmental and
aboriginal groups, as well as by the mayors of Burnaby and
Vancouver.
