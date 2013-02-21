CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Thursday that shippers on its
routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between
Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to only 33 percent
of their hoped-for volumes in March.
Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries
Canadian crude to the Vancouver-area and Washington state
refineries, was over-nominated by 67 percent.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations
for the system are 290,663 barrels per day for the Trans
Mountain pipeline, 134,662 bpd for the Puget Sound line and
78,207 bpd for the Westridge Dock.