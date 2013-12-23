* To buy American Petroleum Tankers and State Class Tankers
* To invest $214 mln to complete construction of 4 State
Class vessels
Dec 23 Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said it would buy two tanker companies from
affiliates of Blackstone Group and Cerberus Capital Management
for $962 million to expand its crude and refined products
transportation business.
American Petroleum Tankers and State Class Tankers, which
ship crude oil, condensate and refined products in the United
States, comply with the Jones Act.
"This is a strategic and complementary extension of our
existing crude oil and refined products transportation
business," said John Schlosser, a Kinder Morgan executive.
The Jones Act requires all ships moving between U.S. ports
to be U.S.-owned, U.S.-made and U.S.-crewed.
Rates for Jones Act tankers have surged this year as growing
U.S. crude production drives up demand.
The majority of Jones Act tankers ferry refined products
from the Gulf Coast to the isolated market in Florida, ship
Alaskan crude along the West Coast, or haul crude within the
Gulf.
But recently traffic has picked up on the longer U.S.
Gulf-East Coast route.
East Coast refiners, who typically process imported crude
oil, are turning to U.S. crude oil as it becomes cheaper
than European Brent crude.
The closely watched price gap between the two benchmarks crude has begun to widen again after leveling out in
July for the first time since 2010.
On Monday, a barrel of Brent was about $12 more expensive
than a barrel of U.S. crude.
American Petroleum Tankers has a fleet of five product
tankers, while State Class Tankers has ordered four. The vessels
are scheduled to be delivered in 2015 and 2016.
Kinder Morgan said on Monday it would invest about $214
million to complete their construction.
The deal is expected to add to the cash available to Kinder
Morgan unitholders in the first quarter of 2014, when it is
likely to close.