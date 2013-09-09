* Firestorm on Twitter
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Sept 9 Kevin Kaiser, a 26-year-old
analyst only three years into his first job out of the Ivy
League, jolted Wall Street last week with a pithy email taking
aim at North America's largest oil and gas pipeline and
processing company - Kinder Morgan.
The email, sent to clients of independent research firm
Hedgeye Risk Management, said Kinder Morgan and its associated
companies "is a house of cards, completely misunderstood and
mispriced."
No specifics were provided, but the missive and his comments
on Twitter spooked investors who shaved $4 billion off the
company's market capitalization and sent Kinder Morgan Inc
shares down 6 percent last Wednesday.
Analysts are not certain why Kaiser's comments resonated
with so many investors, but they underscore the growing
influence of social media like Twitter, which can deliver
investment information - accurate or not - to thousands in
seconds at the push of a button.
Some compared the market to a circus. "Here is your PT
Barnum people," one user tweeted as Kaiser caused a firestorm on
Twitter and prompted people to question his experience.
"It seems a little surprising that enough people would be
spooked by unsupported assertions," said Jason Stevens, an
analyst at Morningstar.
The email titled "New Best Idea: Short Kinder Morgan," was a
teaser for a report to be issued on Tuesday. No analysis was
provided: only seven bullet points with topics that the report
will address, including the valuation of the company's sprawling
oil and gas business, which has surged as exploration companies
tap into shale deposits driving a U.S. energy boom.
Kaiser declined to comment on the email. Kinder Morgan did
not comment. But Rich Kinder, the billionaire former Enron
executive who is chairman of Kinder Morgan, bought
opportunistically on the dip.
On Monday, he purchased about $18 million of stock in Kinder
Morgan Inc, according to an SEC filing.
Kinder Morgan has a complex corporate structure, which
includes four publicly traded entities: Kinder Morgan Inc
, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP, Kinder Morgan
Management LLC and El Paso Pipeline Partners.
Combined, the companies have a market capitalization of about
$90 billion.
It is made of master limited partnerships (MLPs), a
structure favored by energy companies for tax efficiency and a
lower cost of capital. Income is not taxed and paid out to
investors, called unitholders, in the form of quarterly
distributions.
WALL STREET ANALYSTS DEFEND COMPANIES
Kaiser studied economics at Princeton University and was a
member of the university's hockey team. He wrote an initial
report on Kinder Morgan on Aug. 2 that questioned the company's
valuation.
Wall Street sell-side analysts rushed to the company's
defense, issuing notes and articles that took aim at Kaiser's
credibility. The steep decline in Kinder Morgan shares is a
buying opportunity, they argued.
John Edwards, energy analyst at Credit Suisse, in a note to
clients on Sept. 5 characterized Kinder Morgan as one of the
most undervalued MLPs and said the company has "earned the trust
of investors established over a very long period of time."
Igor Greenwald, the editor of MLP Profits, wrote a column
for his clients on Sept. 5 that characterized the sell-off as
"investing at its most pathetic and absurd." He described
Kaiser as "a 26-year-old man with a fancy title and very limited
work experience."
The sell-off may be explained by the fact that in general,
MLPs have high ownership by less sophisticated retail investors,
Greenwald speculated.
"That kind of shareholding class is vulnerable to scare
mongering," said Greenwald.
Kaiser may also have gained some credibility with investors
by writing about accounting issues at Linn Energy LLC
and LinnCo. Linn Energy said on July 2 that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an informal
inquiry into accounting issues and its proposed purchase of
Berry Petroleum Co.
"Perhaps because he tilted his lance at Linn, with some
results, you've got people who are in the stock and want to get
out," Morningstar analyst Stevens said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Richard
Chang)