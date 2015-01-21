Jan 21 Kinder Morgan Inc, the top U.S. pipeline company, on Wednesday said co-founder Rich Kinder will step down as chief executive this summer.

He will be replaced by Steve Kean, who has been groomed to take the top job. Kinder will become executive chairman when Kean takes over on June 1, the company said in a news release.

