BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 Kinder Morgan Inc, the top U.S. pipeline company, on Wednesday said co-founder Rich Kinder will step down as chief executive this summer.
He will be replaced by Steve Kean, who has been groomed to take the top job. Kinder will become executive chairman when Kean takes over on June 1, the company said in a news release.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: