HOUSTON, April 17 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
may further expand an already expanded condensate
splitter planned at its Galena Park terminal along the Houston
Ship Channel, Chief Executive Rich Kinder told analysts on
Wednesday.
"We think there may be opportunity to add even additional
volumes on a going forward basis," he said during the company's
first-quarter earnings conference call.
Kinder Morgan last month said it would increase the
facility's processing capability by 40,000 barrels per day to
100,000 barrels per day and add 700,000 barrels of storage
capacity for a total of 1.9 million barrels.
The expansion increased the cost to $360 million from $200
million.