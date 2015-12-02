By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
Kinder Morgan Inc is on the hook for the bulk of $171
million in damages owed to investors in an affiliate of El Paso
Corp, which Kinder Morgan acquired in 2014, a Delaware judge
ruled on Wednesday.
The ruling follows a decision in April that found investors
in a master limited partnership, or MLP, were shortchanged when
it overpaid in a 2011 pipeline deal with El Paso, which
controlled the MLP.
The April ruling set the damage award, which is among the
largest judgments of its kind by the Court of Chancery, a key
venue for corporate disputes.
On Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster rejected Kinder
Morgan's arguments to dismiss the case because last year it
acquired control of both El Paso and the MLP, El Paso Pipeline
Partners.
Kinder Morgan essentially had argued one of its controlled
affiliates now owned the litigation and investors lacked
standing to sue.
Laster said in his 110-page opinion that dismissing the case
would "generate a windfall" for Kinder Morgan at the expense of
the limited partners who brought the case.
Laster did find that Kinder Morgan was only liable for 58.6
percent of judgment, which represented the portion of the MLP
owned by independent investors.
Kinder Morgan said it was reviewing the decision.
The Houston-based company has said it may appeal to the
Delaware Supreme Court once the case was concluded in the Court
of Chancery.
The lawsuit was brought by Peter Brinckerhoff, a holder of
common units of the MLP, who alleged the MLP overpaid for two
natural gas subsidiaries of El Paso for the benefit of the
parent company.
Laster found the directors of the MLP caved to parent
company demands and approved a deal that they had criticized in
private.
The directors had argued the deal was fair because it would
increase the distributions to holders of common units.
Attorneys for did not respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Kinder Morgan were down 7.4 percent at $20.75 in
midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Moody's lowered it
credit rating outlook for Kinder Morgan to negative on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom
Brown)