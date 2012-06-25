CALGARY, Alberta, June 25 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Monday that it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in July as nominations came in below the line's available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 227,000 barrels a day, 53,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 82 percent for July, the company said.