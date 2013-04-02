April 2
*Kinder Morgan Energy Partners announces open season for
proposed Freedom crude oil pipeline to serve California refining
centers
*Kinder Morgan says open season to determine industry
interest in the development of an oil pipeline to transport
crude oil from the Permian Basin of west Texas to serve the
refining complexes of northern and southern California
*Kinder Morgan says as currently conceived, the project
would have an initial capacity of approximately 277,000 barrels
per day
*Kinder Morgan says construction of crude oil facilities and
natural gas replacement facilities owned by Kinder Morgan
affiliate El Paso Natural Gas Co (EPNG) could begin by june
2015, with in-service of the Kinder Morgan Freedom pipeline
planned in the late fourth quarter of 2016
*Kinder Morgan freedom pipeline project will make conversion
to crude oil service of about 740 miles of existing natural gas
pipeline currently owned by EPNG, as well as a return to service
of inactive EPNG lines and construction of new crude pipeline
and pumping station
*Kinder Morgan Freedom pipeline project will consist of
construction of about 22 miles of new pipeline for
interconnections in California and approximately 200 miles of
pipeline between Wink and El Paso, Texas