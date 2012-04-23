CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners said on Monday its Trans Mountain oil pipeline
system to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked again
for May.
Kinder Morgan said the 300,000 barrel-a-day pipeline was
overnominated by 66 percent for next month, meaning shippers
will be able to deliver just 34 percent of hoped-for volumes.
That compares with a limit of 39 percent for March.
Canadian crude prices have been hit with deep discounts this
year as production of light synthetic and heavy crudes has
boomed and export pipeline capacity has remained tight.
The Trans Mountain system has been particularly affected
since late last year, when the National Energy Board approved a
shift of 54,000 barrels a day of capacity to firm service
reserved for shipments to Asian markets.
For May, total nominations accepted for the system were
287,034 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain line, 126,516 for
the Puget Sound link and 78,286 for Westridge dock.