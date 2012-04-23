CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Monday its Trans Mountain oil pipeline system to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked again for May.

Kinder Morgan said the 300,000 barrel-a-day pipeline was overnominated by 66 percent for next month, meaning shippers will be able to deliver just 34 percent of hoped-for volumes.

That compares with a limit of 39 percent for March.

Canadian crude prices have been hit with deep discounts this year as production of light synthetic and heavy crudes has boomed and export pipeline capacity has remained tight.

The Trans Mountain system has been particularly affected since late last year, when the National Energy Board approved a shift of 54,000 barrels a day of capacity to firm service reserved for shipments to Asian markets.

For May, total nominations accepted for the system were 287,034 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain line, 126,516 for the Puget Sound link and 78,286 for Westridge dock.