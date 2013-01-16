HOUSTON Jan 16 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
is "starting work" on a potential conversion of a
natural gas pipeline to transport West Texas crude oil to
California, Chief Executive Richard Kinder told analysts on
Wednesday.
Kinder said the company has received "good interest" from
crude producers and refiners for the possible conversion, which
would give southern Californian refiners pipeline access to
cheap Texas crude and back out more expensive Alaskan or
imported oil.
Kinder added that the company is "a long way from having a
project buttoned down" and that it is not included in Kinder
Morgan's lineup of $2.7 billion in other upcoming projects.