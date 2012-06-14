HOUSTON, June 14 Kinder Morgan on Thursday started throughput on a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline to ship rising oil and condensate production from the Eagle Ford, Texas region to the Houston refining hub.

The massive $215 million pipeline - the latest brought online to take crude from the prolific Texas region to the refining center - will deliver supplies into terminalling facilities that feed plants along the Houston Ship Channel.

In addition, it will eventually tie into a planned $200 million condensate processing facility which will be constructed near Kinder Morgan's Galena Park terminal on the channel. The facility, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2014, will have an initial capacity of 50,000 bpd with the potential to reach 100,000 bpd.

Output from the south Texas Eagle Ford region has swelled in recent years, contributing to the overall rise in U.S. oil production as high prices and new technologies drive companies into unconventional plays.

Eagle Ford output hit 520,000 bpd in April, nearly double the 270,000 bpd produced in June of 2011, according to estimates from energy consultancy Bentek.