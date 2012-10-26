CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday that new shippers would not be allocated any November capacity on the Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, section of its Platte oil pipeline.

The company said that existing shippers would have their November capacity allocation based on the volumes they have shipped on the line over the past six months, but did not specify what portion of nominations would be accepted.

The Guernsey to Wood River segment will carry 169,000 barrels per day next month, the company said.