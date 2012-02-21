CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners said on Wednesday that a doubling of its
300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline could be
completed by 2017.
Lexa Hobenshield, a spokeswoman for the company, said the
C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) proposal to boost the size of the
Alberta to Vancouver pipeline still needs the approval of the
National Energy Board before construction can begin. Kinder
Morgan also expects to consult about its plans with aboriginal
groups and other interested parties over the next two years.
The company will make a final decision on whether to proceed
with the project by the end of March.