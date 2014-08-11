UPDATE 1-Oil prices claw back some losses, but oversupply still weighs
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
HOUSTON Aug 11 Kinder Morgan Inc as a combined company will have the opportunity to make sizable acquisitions in the natural gas and crude oil pipeline and processing sector, the company's chief executive officer told investors on a conference call on Monday.
"We have such a broad platform, virtually anything in the midstream area would fit us," said Rich Kinder, the company's chairman and CEO.
Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc said on Sunday it will put all its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion restructuring, responding to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PILILLA, Philippines, April 20 Wind turbines are helping the Philippines diversify its energy sources beyond fossil fuels and generating not only power, but jobs, revenue and interest among thousands of curious tourists.