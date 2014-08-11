HOUSTON Aug 11 Kinder Morgan Inc as a combined company will have the opportunity to make sizable acquisitions in the natural gas and crude oil pipeline and processing sector, the company's chief executive officer told investors on a conference call on Monday.

"We have such a broad platform, virtually anything in the midstream area would fit us," said Rich Kinder, the company's chairman and CEO.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc said on Sunday it will put all its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion restructuring, responding to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)