(Adds comments from IRS, fund manager seeing few similar deals)
By Anna Driver and Mike Stone
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Aug 11 The biggest U.S.
pipeline company, Kinder Morgan Inc, will be better able
to acquire rivals after it consolidates as a single company and
buys out investors in its publicly traded units for $44 billion,
its CEO said on Monday.
The North America midstream company already operates or has
stakes in 80,000 miles of pipelines and there is growing demand
for new infrastructure to handle surging output of oil and gas
from the U.S. shale boom.
Kinder Morgan's shares closed 9 percent higher as investors
embraced the deal, although it is expected to create significant
tax bills for investors in two of its units: Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP and El Paso Pipeline Partners LP
, which both rose around 20 percent.
"We have such a broad platform, virtually anything in the
midstream area would fit us," Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Rich Kinder told investors on a conference call.
He did not name potential takeover targets, but said the
company would not stray from its core business. For instance, he
said it would not start buying "truck lines and railroads,"
which increasingly have been used to move crude oil, but have
drawn criticism after fiery accidents.
Kinder Morgan said on Sunday it would put all its units
under one roof. Investors had grown concerned the tax-advantaged
Master Limited Partnership (MLP) structure that the
Houston-based company popularized was hurting its growth and was
too complicated. The companies had a market value of $92 billion
before the deal was announced.
Under the terms of the deal, it will consolidate its MLPs,
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners and El Paso Pipeline Partners,
with Kinder Morgan Management LLC and organize into a
single C-corporation.
The proposed deal makes sense for Kinder Morgan because the
company had grown so large and was paying out so much of its
cash to its general partners that it was hindered in making
acquisitions by a higher cost of capital, Kinder said.
Those payouts to general partners amounted to about 40
percent of profits, a source familiar with the deal said.
"This is no way a swipe at MLPs in general," Kinder told
investors.
TREASURY SCRUTINY
Investors had penalized Kinder Morgan for having two MLPs
that left it undervalued overall, while MLPs have come under
increased scrutiny.
The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it was looking at the
proliferation of MLPs and their impact on tax revenues after the
Internal Revenue Service halted approvals earlier this year for
new MLPs that depart from the traditional pipeline model. The
sector now has more than 100 energy MLPs.
On Wall Street, some investors have said the weak corporate
governance standards of MLPs expose minority investors to more
risks, while others have warned that any rise in U.S. interest
rates could make MLPs less attractive.
MLPs pay no taxes if they distribute the bulk of their
profits to investors. But the structures can become unwieldy.
The biggest MLPs face pressure to increase distributions for
yield-hungry investors, even as general partners are often
entitled to bigger payouts if certain performance thresholds are
met.
Kinder Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Dang said the
transaction will be tax-free for holders of Kinder Morgan
Management shares, which is a C-corporation, while investors in
the Kinder MLPs will be taxed on capital gains and ordinary
income.
TAX HIT, COPYCAT DEALS
Investors said the tax setback would be temporary.
"This is a taxable transaction, so that may be a short term
hit for people," said Quinn Kiley, of Advisory Research Inc,
which manages over $6 billion in MLP companies. "The reality is
when you have a big tax payment, it's because you've made a lot
of money. It's a good problem to have."
Greg Reid of asset management firm Salient, which owns
Kinder Morgan units, said the company would be able to tap a
wider pool of investors as many cannot buy MLPs.
"(This) opens up the universe to a lot more institutional
buyers," Reid said.
Some other MLPs with lagging growth could follow Kinder's
lead and organize as a single company, but investors said Kinder
Morgan's case was unique and a mass departure from the MLP
structure was unlikely.
"I really don't think it's the start of a trend. The factors
that drove this ... (were) specific to Kinder," said Kevin
McCarthy, head of Kayne Anderson, a company that invests in
MLPs.
One banker mentioned Energy Transfer Partners LP, a
fellow midstream company, as a candidate for reorganization.
Another banker who asked not to be identified by name
mentioned as a potential takeover candidate Targa Resources
Partners LP, which said in June that merger talks with
Energy Transfer fell through.
Neither company was available to comment.
INDEXES RISE
The shares of other large-cap MLPs were up across the board,
in part because Kinder Morgan's consolidation means its units
will exit two key MLP indexes. That will create space for other
MLPs.
In morning trading Monday, the benchmark Alerian MLP index
was up 4.3 percent, as all but one of the index's 50
constituents were higher. Alerian traditionally rebalances the
index just after needed merger votes are passed, according to
firm documents.
The index's constituents have an average size of $8.5
billion. The shares of the next-largest were rallying on Monday.
Plains All-American Pipeline LP gained 2.2 percent and
Energy Transfer Partners LP gained 2.6 percent.
"The universe is not that big so $50 billion leaving it,
that money is going to want to find a new home in other MLPs,"
said Tsachy Mishal, founder and chief investment officer at TAM
Capital Management in New York, who owns units of Energy
Transfer Partners, which has a 5.7 percent weight in the Alerian
index.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, David Gaffen, Michael
Erman and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Writing by Terry Wade;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)