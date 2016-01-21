(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Rich Kinder is Kinder Morgan's
executive chairman, not chief executive)
By Swetha Gopinath
Jan 21 Shares of U.S. pipeline company Kinder
Morgan Inc shot up on Thursday as investors welcomed the
company's plans to cut debt, reduce spending and potentially
increase its dividend or buy back shares.
Kinder Morgan shares surged as much as 20 percent to $14.45
in morning trading on Thursday, a day after the company reported
a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that beat some analysts'
expectations.
Up to Wednesday's close, Kinder Morgan's shares had halved
since Dec. 8 when the company cut its dividend by 75 percent.
"We can delever the balance sheet, internally fund our
growth capital needs and/or return cash to our shareholders
through either increasing the dividend and/or buying back
shares," Kinder Morgan Executive Chairman Rich Kinder said on a
post-earnings call on Wednesday.
The company cut its 2016 capital budget to $3.3 billion from
$4.2 billion on Wednesday, and said it does not expect to
access capital markets to fund growth projects in 2016.
"Given the (somewhat) alleviated concerns over the balance
sheet, minimal need for external capital and excess cash flow
that could be used to delever or buy in shares, much of the dire
uncertainty has been removed from this name," analysts at
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey wrote in a note.
Once resilient in the face of falling oil prices, Kinder
Morgan spooked investors when it cut its dividend for the first
time since going public in 2011.
The company's underlying business was "intact", Tudor
Pickering & Co analyst Brandon Blossman said. Kinder Morgan did
not have a "very volatile portfolio of assets from an earnings
profile perspective," he said
(Additional reporting by Anet Joseline Pinto and Vishaka George
in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)