Aug 30 Kinder Morgan Inc's Tennessee Gas Pipeline declared a force majeure late on Wednesday due to a problem at a compressor station in New York, the company said in an online filing.

It expects 200 million cubic feet per day of gas to be offline.

The compressor station is located in Carlisle, New York.

The filing said the pipeline was in the process of "developing a repair plan" but a company spokesman had no further details of what happened.

The Tennessee natural gas pipeline transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to large markets in the U.S. Northeast, including Boston and New York.