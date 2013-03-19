CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Tuesday that shippers on its
routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between
Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to only 33 percent
of their hoped-for volumes in April.
Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries
Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state
refineries, was overnominated by 67 percent, the same as the
previous month.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations
for the system are 294,308 barrels per day for the Trans
Mountain pipeline, 142,540 bpd for the Puget Sound line and
78,440 bpd for the Westridge Dock.