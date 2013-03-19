CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to only 33 percent of their hoped-for volumes in April.

Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was overnominated by 67 percent, the same as the previous month.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 294,308 barrels per day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 142,540 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 78,440 bpd for the Westridge Dock.