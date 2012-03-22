* Shippers to deliver 39 pct of nominated volumes

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Thursday its Trans Mountain oil pipeline system to Canada's West Coast from Alberta is overbooked again for April, but to a lesser extent than has been the case over the past four months.

Kinder Morgan said the 300,000 barrel-a-day pipeline was overnominated by 61 percent for next month, meaning shippers will be able to deliver just 39 percent of hoped-for volumes.

That compares with a limit of 30.6 percent for March.

Canadian crude prices have been hit with deep discounts this year as production of light synthetic and heavy crudes has boomed and export pipeline capacity has remained tight.

The Trans Mountain system has been particularly affected since late last year when the National Energy Board approved a shift of 54,000 barrels a day of capacity to firm service reserved for shipments to Asian markets.

For April, total nominations accepted for the system were 298,820 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain line, 151,372 for the Puget Sound link and 79,292 for Westridge dock.