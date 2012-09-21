GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 29 percent of their hoped-for volumes in October.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 71 percent.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.