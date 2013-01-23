CALGARY, Alberta Jan 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Wednesday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 29 percent of their hoped-for volumes in February.

Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver-area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 71 percent.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 282,010 barrels per day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 128,322 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 77,772 bpd for the Westridge Dock.