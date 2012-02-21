* Trans Mountain line could be doubled to 600,000 bpd
* Company says proceeding with initial design work
* Final decision to come by end of March
* Construction could be completed in 2017
* May face opposition from environmental groups
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it has received
enough binding commitments from shippers to begin design work on
a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) project that would
double the size of its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil
pipeline from Alberta to Vancouver.
The company, which has been considering the project since
2004, said a recent open season held to gauge shipper interest
in expanding the pipeline had received support from a diverse
group of customers. Kinder Morgan will make a final decision on
moving the line's capacity up to 600,000 bpd by the end of
March.
"The response to our open season was very encouraging," Ian
Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan's Canadian unit, said in a
statement. "The strong support received through this process
will now allow us to complete initial project design and
planning."
Canadian oil producers have been urging development of a
line to let them tap high-paying Asian markets and U.S. West
Coast refineries. The majority of Canada's oil exports currently
flow to the U.S. Midwest, where a glut of crude at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub has depressed prices.
Production from Alberta's oil sands, the world's third
largest crude oil reserve, is set to nearly double to 3 million
barrels per day by 2020.
Trans Mountain, which takes oil to the port of Vancouver and
refineries in British Columbia and Washington state, is the only
pipeline carrying Alberta oil sands crude to the Pacific. Space
on the line has been rationed for months as customers look to
ship more oil than the line can handle.
But the project, which could be complete in 2017, faces a
rival proposal. Enbridge Inc is seeking approval for
its 525,000 bpd Northern Gateway pipeline to take oil sands
crude to a deepwater port at Kitimat, on British Columbia's
northern coast.
Enbridge also expects to complete Northern Gateway in 2017.
However the project is in the early stages of a two-year
regulatory process and is bitterly opposed by some Canadian
aboriginal groups and environmental organizations, suggesting it
could be subject to further delay.
"Together (the two projects) would add about 800,000 barrels
per day of extra capacity," said Chad Friess, an analyst at UBS
Securities. "But Gateway's timeline of 2017 is the optimistic
scenario. If they encounter continued resistance from the native
community it could be even longer than that."
The federal government considers expanding Canada's oil
export capacity to Asia and other markets to be in the national
interest and says it will introduce new regulations to
streamline the lengthy review process.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver declined to
comment on whether the Trans Mountain project would benefit from
new rules, but said he believed there was room in the market for
both Northern Gateway and an expanded Trans Mountain line.
"There are 170 billion barrels in the oil sands. It will
take more than a couple of pipelines to accommodate the volume
created by expansion (of production)," Oliver said. "There is
room for more."
Like Northern Gateway, Kinder Morgan's proposal will face
stiff resistance, particularly from groups opposed to tanker
traffic along British Columbia's coast.
"They're going to get a similar reception to what Enbridge
is getting now," said Mike Hudema, a tar sands campaigner at
Greenpeace. "There's very strong opposition to bringing tankers
to B.C.'s coast, whether it's the northern part or the southern
part of the coastline. So I don't think Trans Mountain is going
to get a very friendly reception at all."
Along with the expansion, Kinder Morgan is mulling plans to
boost the size of its Westridge Dock facility at the Port of
Vancouver. The dock can now only accommodate Afromax tankers
with a capacity of 650,000 barrels and new facilities could
allow million-barrel Suezmax tankers to load at the port.