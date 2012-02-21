* Trans Mountain line could be doubled to 600,000 bpd

* Company says proceeding with initial design work

* Final decision to come by end of March

* Construction could be completed in 2017

* May face opposition from environmental groups

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it has received enough binding commitments from shippers to begin design work on a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) project that would double the size of its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Alberta to Vancouver.

The company, which has been considering the project since 2004, said a recent open season held to gauge shipper interest in expanding the pipeline had received support from a diverse group of customers. Kinder Morgan will make a final decision on moving the line's capacity up to 600,000 bpd by the end of March.

"The response to our open season was very encouraging," Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan's Canadian unit, said in a statement. "The strong support received through this process will now allow us to complete initial project design and planning."

Canadian oil producers have been urging development of a line to let them tap high-paying Asian markets and U.S. West Coast refineries. The majority of Canada's oil exports currently flow to the U.S. Midwest, where a glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub has depressed prices.

Production from Alberta's oil sands, the world's third largest crude oil reserve, is set to nearly double to 3 million barrels per day by 2020.

Trans Mountain, which takes oil to the port of Vancouver and refineries in British Columbia and Washington state, is the only pipeline carrying Alberta oil sands crude to the Pacific. Space on the line has been rationed for months as customers look to ship more oil than the line can handle.

But the project, which could be complete in 2017, faces a rival proposal. Enbridge Inc is seeking approval for its 525,000 bpd Northern Gateway pipeline to take oil sands crude to a deepwater port at Kitimat, on British Columbia's northern coast.

Enbridge also expects to complete Northern Gateway in 2017. However the project is in the early stages of a two-year regulatory process and is bitterly opposed by some Canadian aboriginal groups and environmental organizations, suggesting it could be subject to further delay.

"Together (the two projects) would add about 800,000 barrels per day of extra capacity," said Chad Friess, an analyst at UBS Securities. "But Gateway's timeline of 2017 is the optimistic scenario. If they encounter continued resistance from the native community it could be even longer than that."

The federal government considers expanding Canada's oil export capacity to Asia and other markets to be in the national interest and says it will introduce new regulations to streamline the lengthy review process.

Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver declined to comment on whether the Trans Mountain project would benefit from new rules, but said he believed there was room in the market for both Northern Gateway and an expanded Trans Mountain line.

"There are 170 billion barrels in the oil sands. It will take more than a couple of pipelines to accommodate the volume created by expansion (of production)," Oliver said. "There is room for more."

Like Northern Gateway, Kinder Morgan's proposal will face stiff resistance, particularly from groups opposed to tanker traffic along British Columbia's coast.

"They're going to get a similar reception to what Enbridge is getting now," said Mike Hudema, a tar sands campaigner at Greenpeace. "There's very strong opposition to bringing tankers to B.C.'s coast, whether it's the northern part or the southern part of the coastline. So I don't think Trans Mountain is going to get a very friendly reception at all."

Along with the expansion, Kinder Morgan is mulling plans to boost the size of its Westridge Dock facility at the Port of Vancouver. The dock can now only accommodate Afromax tankers with a capacity of 650,000 barrels and new facilities could allow million-barrel Suezmax tankers to load at the port.