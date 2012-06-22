June 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday that its Trans Mountain pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is overbooked by 73 percent in July, resulting in shippers being limited to just 27 percent of their nominated volumes.

Total nominations for the system are 280,389 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 119,646 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 77,458 bpd for the Westridge Dock, the company said.