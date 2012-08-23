CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners said on Thursday that shippers on its
chronically overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system
between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 33
percent of their hoped-for volumes in September.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude
to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, is
over-nominated by 67 percent.
Increasing numbers of shippers are seeking to move oil to
the Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other
markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets
for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
The company has proposed a $4.1 billion expansion of the
system that would more than double capacity to 750,000 barrels
per day. It would be in service around 2017.
For September, Kinder Morgan said total nominations for the
system are 290,485 bpd for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 141,001
bpd for the Puget Sound line and 78,266 bpd for the Westridge
Dock.