(Corrects to fix company name to Kinder Morgan Inc from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and ticker symbol to KMI.N from KMP.N; adds "corrected" tag in headline)

Jan 17 Jan 17 Kinder Morgan Inc : * RBC raises price target to $44 from $43; rating outperform

