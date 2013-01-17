(Corrects to fix company name to Kinder Morgan Inc from Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners LP and ticker symbol to KMI.N from KMP.N;
adds "corrected" tag in headline)
Jan 17 Jan 17 Kinder Morgan Inc
:
* RBC raises price target to $44 from $43; rating outperform
