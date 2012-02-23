* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.27 vs est $0.36/shr
* Cuts 2012 income from cont ops view to $1.35-$1.55/shr
* Shares fall 9 pct
Feb 23 Healthcare service provider Kindred
Healthcare Inc posted lower-than-expected adjusted
operating earnings, hurt by a siginificant cut in reimbursement
rate, and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a loss of $72.8
million, or $1.42 a share from continuing operations, compared
with an income of $19.7 million, or 50 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $1.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a
share, excluding special items, on revenue of $1.57 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects to post an income of $1.35 to
$1.55 a share from continuing operations, down from its prior
view of $1.65 to $1.85 a share.
Shares of the company were down 9 percent in extended trade.
They closed at $12.49 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.