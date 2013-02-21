BRUSSELS Feb 21 Belgium cinema operator
Kinepolis posted a profit of 37.5 million euros
($50.14 million) for 2012 on Thursday, slightly weaker numbers
than it posted a year ago.
Net profit fell year on year by 2.1 percent, the firm said,
as cinema-goers stayed away due to the economic crisis in Europe
and chose to watch the Olympic Games on television over the
summer.
Visitor numbers decreased by almost 7 percent, with Spain
and France posting some of the largest drops.
($1 = 0.7479 euros)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)