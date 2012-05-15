BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis said on Tuesday that cold and wet weather and a better roster of films brought moviegoers back in April after a weak first three months.

The group, with cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland, said visitor numbers fell by 11 percent in the January-March period.

Revenues and current core profit (EBITDA) also slipped, albeit less sharply because sales per visitor improved due to higher priced tickets such as for 3-D movies and the further roll-out of self-service shops.

The company said "The Hunger Games" and "Avengers" provided a strong start to the second quarter. It said the second half of the year offered a promising line-up including "Spiderman 4", the latest James Bond movie "Skyfall" and "The Hobbit". (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)