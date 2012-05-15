BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian cinema operator
Kinepolis said on Tuesday that cold and wet weather
and a better roster of films brought moviegoers back in April
after a weak first three months.
The group, with cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain and
Switzerland, said visitor numbers fell by 11 percent in the
January-March period.
Revenues and current core profit (EBITDA) also slipped,
albeit less sharply because sales per visitor improved due to
higher priced tickets such as for 3-D movies and the further
roll-out of self-service shops.
The company said "The Hunger Games" and "Avengers" provided
a strong start to the second quarter. It said the second half of
the year offered a promising line-up including "Spiderman 4",
the latest James Bond movie "Skyfall" and "The Hobbit".
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)