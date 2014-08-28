BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian cinema group Kinepolis
said its visitor numbers were hit by the good weather
and the soccer World Cup in the second quarter, with visitors
also spending less on drinks and snacks.
Kinepolis said visitor numbers rose 5.5 percent in the first
half, but slowed from an 11.2 percent rise in the first quarter.
Good weather in Belgium and France, its major markets, and
the soccer World Cup keeping people away from cinemas in the
April-June period.
In-theatre sales per visitor dropped 1.7 percent in the
first six months because the group put on more cheaper rate
screenings, on Wednesdays in Spain and for younger audiences in
France. The group said such audiences generally spend less.
Because of these special offers and a lack of higher priced
3D films, live opera and concerts, box office revenues also
increased by a smaller rate, of 4.9 percent, than visitor
numbers.
Recurring core profit (REBITDA) rose by 2.6 percent to 31.4
million euros.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)