BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgian cinema operator
Kinepolis on Friday said its visitor numbers increased
by 12.2 percent in the third quarter, as it expanded in Spain
and the Netherlands and a rainy summer attracted visitors to its
cinemas in France and Belgium.
Overall, 4.7 million cinema goers visited Kinepolis' cinemas
in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland in
the third quarter.
The group said sales of snacks and drinks also increased,
both in absolute terms and on a per-visitor basis, with only
Spain showing a decrease.
Kinepolis said films such as "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -
Part 1" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" should
support business in the fourth quarter.
