BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis on Friday said its visitor numbers increased by 12.2 percent in the third quarter, as it expanded in Spain and the Netherlands and a rainy summer attracted visitors to its cinemas in France and Belgium.

Overall, 4.7 million cinema goers visited Kinepolis' cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland in the third quarter.

The group said sales of snacks and drinks also increased, both in absolute terms and on a per-visitor basis, with only Spain showing a decrease.

Kinepolis said films such as "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" should support business in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)