BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
BRUSSELS May 24 Belgium-based cinema operator Kinepolis has launched a share buyback programme where it will repurchase 18 percent of its free float to optimise its capital structure, the company said in a statement on Friday.
It will buy back 300,000 shares between May 27, 2013, and Feb. 21, 2014.
In the past 52 weeks, Kinepolis' shares have risen in value by over 45 percent. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29