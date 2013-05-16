* Q1 visitor numbers down 8.7 pct year-on-year
* Spanish attendance down 16.1 pct
* Says core profit down year-on-year
(Adds decline in Spanish economy, country-specific numbers)
BRUSSELS, May 16 Belgian cinema operator
Kinepolis reported an 8.7 percent decline in visitor
numbers in the first quarter due to a harsh winter, a weak movie
line-up and the deep recession in Spain.
The company, with cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain and
Switzerland, said on Thursday that core profit fell despite
rising sales of snacks and drinks, higher box office revenue per
visitor and increased advertising income.
Kinepolis said the extended winter with a lot of snow in
northern Europe and a lack of strong films in the first three
months of the year affected attendance.
The deepest decline in visitor numbers was in Spain, with a
16.1 percent drop. The Spanish economy contracted by 0.5 percent
in the first quarter and by 2.0 percent year-on-year.
Value-added tax there also rose last year to 21 from 8 percent.
The absence of Dutch- or French-language films drove down
Belgian attendance by 7.6 percent while the number of French
visitors dropped 6.1 percent.
Switzerland, which makes up only about 1 percent of total
attendance, was the only market to experience an increase.
(Reporting By Anders Melin; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)