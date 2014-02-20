AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Kinepolis Group NV : * Kinepolis generates 246.0 million euro revenue and 37.5 million euro profit

in spite of fewer visitors * Says the number of visitors decreases to 18.2 million, 7.9% less than in

2012. * Says current EBITDA increases by 0.9% to 74.6 million euro. * Says dividend per share rises by 35.2% to 3.19 euro * At EUR 37.4 million current profit remains on a par with last year's level * Earnings per share increase by 12.4% to EUR 6.91.