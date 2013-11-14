AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Kinepolis Group NV : * In third quarter Kinepolis welcomed 4.2 million visitors, 3.7% less than third quarter of previous year * Ticket sales revenue evolved in line with the visitors numbers in the third quarter * Decrease mainly caused by hot summer in Belgium and France and the continuing consumer spending crisis in Spain * Business-to-business revenue was under pressure in third quarter and year to date as a consequence of the economic crisis * Brightfish's total revenue further increased in this quarter * Current EBITDA per visitor increased year to date third quarter thanks to higher revenue per visitor