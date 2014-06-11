Russia's Lenta trims store capex guidance with eye on acquisitions
MOSCOW, April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta on Thursday trimmed its store opening capex guidance, citing the need to have cash in hand for possible acquisitions.
June 11 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Kinepolis to take over cinemas Abaco Alcobendas in Madrid (Spain) and Abaco Cinebox in Alicante (Spain)
* Group comprised 18 cinemas of different sizes, all situated in Spain
* Reached an agreement with liquidators to take over furnishing for an overall amount of 1,050,000 eur and staff
* In future, Kinepolis wants to generate an EBITDA contribution of 1 to 1.5 eur per visitor
* Also concluded new lease contracts with respective real estate owners, conditions of which are related to generated visitor numbers Further company coverage:
* TWB entered into procurement administrative services agreement with East Base Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pWhajg] Further company coverage: