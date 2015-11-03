* Activision makes big push into mobile gaming market
* Combined company to have over 500 mln monthly active users
* To pay $18 per share, in all cash-deal
* Deal is 20 percent below the 2012 IPO price
* Activision shares down 0.5 pct, King trades near offer
price
(Adds share move, analyst comment)
By Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud
DUBLIN, Nov 3 Video game maker Activision
Blizzard will buy "Candy Crush Saga" creator King
Digital Entertainment for $5.9 billion, as the
heavyweight of console and PC-gaming makes a major push into the
faster-growing mobile market.
The deal is one of the biggest in the industry in recent
years, more than twice the size of Microsoft Inc's $2.5
billion purchase of "Minecraft" maker Mojang last year, and the
biggest-ever acquisition of a mobile gaming company.
The failure of Dublin-based King to replicate the success of
Candy Crush with follow-up titles such as "Farm Heroes" and "Pet
Rescue" has led some investors to think it may be a one-hit
wonder.
But Activision, whose shares were down 0.5 percent at $34.43
in early trading, is betting that its experience in sustaining
long-running blockbuster franchises like "Call of Duty" and
"World of Warcraft" can help it develop new hit series.
Cowen & Co analysts described the deal as "an absolute
steal", but others expressed skepticism.
"The combination increases Activision's scope and scale, but
more importantly gives the company another top-quality IP
(intellectual property) creator," the Cowan analysts wrote.
The deal also gives the U.S. company a major presence in the
mobile market, where games sales are expected to grow 21 percent
this year to $20.6 billion, according to research firm Newzoo.
That compares with expected growth of 7 percent for computer
games and 2 percent for TV and console games, although they will
still represent the lion's share of the $91.5 billion overall
industry, according to the industry researchers.
Activision is paying $18 per share in cash, showing how the
company's fortunes have flagged since its 2012 initial public
offering at $22.50 per share. The offer is a premium of 16
percent to King's close on Monday.
King's net revenue - still heavily reliant on Candy Crush -
fell 16 percent in the second quarter.
King's shares were trading at $17.73 on Tuesday morning,
indicating that investors don't expect a higher bid.
Analysts at Jefferies & Co were among those expressing some
doubts about the deal, saying that King faced a "daunting task"
in replicating the success of Candy Crush.
"We expect a heavy dose of scepticism from investors
especially given the large deal size," said the brokerage, which
nonetheless recommended that investors buy Activision shares.
500 MILLION USERS
With the gaming business driven by blockbusters as much as
the movie business, some companies such as Finland's Rovio, the
maker of Angry Birds, and online games company Zygna
have faded after failing to follow up with new hits.
Activision said buying King would help broaden the reach of
its games, adding that 60 percent of King's players were female,
and that the combined company would have more than 500 million
monthly active users across the world.
Activision, whose action games appeal mainly to males,
focuses mainly on console and PC-based games whereas King's
offerings are designed for mobile devices and playing online.
Santa Monica, California-based Activision said the deal
would add to its estimated 2016 adjusted revenue and earnings by
about 30 percent. It will use $3.6 billion of cash held offshore
to fund the acquisition, and borrow the rest.
King will continue to operate as an independent unit led by
Chief Executive Riccardo Zacconi, who told Reuters that
Activision appealed to him because of the company's expertise in
building long-lasting franchises.
European private equity fund Apax listed King in
2014 and holds a 44.68 percent stake in the company, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal, expected to be completed by spring 2016, is
subject to approval by King's shareholders and the Irish High
Court, and clearances by antitrust authorities.
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised
Activision on the deal, while King was advised by J.P. Morgan.
