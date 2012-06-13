MUMBAI Indian musicians and singers mourned Pakistani ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan who died on Wednesday.

Hassan, 84, a renowned exponent of the ghazal, died of prolonged illness at a Karachi hospital, Indian media reported.

"When I listened to Mehdi saab I cried. I would listen to those cassettes for six to eight hours every day," ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas said. "Every time you listen to him there is a new dimension."

Hassan, who was born in India, was called the "king of ghazal" and was a favourite among connoisseurs of the genre.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who last sang with Hassan for the duet ‘Tera Milna', paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying there wouldn't be another artist like him.

