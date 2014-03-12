UPDATE 2-Netmarble Games raises $2.3 bln in S.Korea's second-biggest IPO
* S.Korea's biggest mobile games maker prices IPO at top of range
March 12 King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit mobile phone game Candy Crush Saga, said it expects to price its U.S. initial public offering of 22.2 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share.
King, founded in Sweden in 2003, will have an equity valuation of $7.56 billion at the top end of the price range.
The company will offer 15.5 million shares in the offering, with the rest being sold by selling stockholders, including Apax Ventures, King said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. ()
* S.Korea's biggest mobile games maker prices IPO at top of range
MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's second-biggest food retailer by revenue, Magnit, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit dropped and sales growth tumbled, highlighting a widening gap in its performance relative to market leader X5 Retail Group.