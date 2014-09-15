* King Oscar deals increase Thailand's outbound M&As
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Sept 15 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
said on Monday it would buy Norwegian seafood firm King
Oscar for an undisclosed amount, the latest acquisition by the
world's largest producer of canned tuna as it seeks to boost
revenue.
Like other major Thai companies, Thai Union Frozen is
aggressively buying assets overseas to prime itself for the
surge in demand expected after the formation of a single
Southeast Asian market next year, which would create a $2
trillion combined economy.
Thai companies are also going abroad to offset slowing
growth at home as years of political instability keep a lid on
consumption. So far this year, Thai firms have announced more
than $1.7 billion in overseas M&A deals, on top of the record
high $25 billion in deals they said they would make in 2012. M&A
activity slowed down in 2013 due to political unrest.
The King Oscar deal comes a few weeks after Thai Union
Frozen said its MW Brands subsidiary had signed a deal to buy
French smoked salmon maker MerAlliance, also for an undisclosed
sum.
Thai Union Frozen, which makes "Chicken of the Sea" brand
tuna, wants to increase sales to $8 billion by 2020, mainly
through overseas acquisitions. The company has targeted $5
billion in sales next year, up from an expected $4 billion in
2014.
Privately owned King Oscar is one of the world's biggest
suppliers of canned fish, with sales worth $80 million and an
EBITDA margin of around 12 percent in 2013.
SMALL AND STRATEGIC
Thiraphong Chansiri, Thai Union Frozen president and chief
executive, called the deal "highly strategic". Analysts said
they expected the company would buy more seafood-related assets.
"We believe, in developed markets, TUF will continue to
focus on acquiring brands and established distribution networks
to leverage its European brands. We expect more M&A deals to be
a positive catalyst for earnings growth." Best Waiyanont, a
Macquarie analyst, wrote in a research note.
King Oscar has two production facilities in Poland and
Norway with a total combined capacity of 135 million cans. Its
premium-quality sardines are bestsellers in Norway, the United
States and Australia.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals which are
expected in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Media reports have said that Thai Union Frozen is also
looking to buy Bumble Bee Foods, the largest canned tuna and
sardines producer in North America, but the Thai firm has
repeatedly declined to comment on such reports.
Thai Union Frozen counts Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Costco Wholesale Corp among its clients.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of 8.4 billion
baht ($260 million) at the end of second quarter, when its net
debt to equity ratio was at 0.80, according to its financial
statement.
The King Oscar deal increases the number of outbound Thai
M&A deals announced so far this year to 32 deals, with a
combined value of $1.76 billion, compared to 28 deals with a
value of $233 million in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
($1 = 32.2500 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)