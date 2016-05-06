May 6 King Slide Works:

* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$10.1 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$962,500,427 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymdA

