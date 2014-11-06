(Adds executive quote, details on share repurchase program,
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Social and mobile game
company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower
non-GAAP profit on Thursday as sales from its "Candy Crush Saga"
title continued to shrink.
On a non-GAAP basis, it reported third-quarter adjusted
income of 56 cents per share, which was less than 70 cents per
share a year ago but more than analysts' estimate of 47 cents
per share.
King shares were up 4 percent in after-hours trading after
closing at $13.19 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company
also announced a $150 million share repurchase program on
Thursday.
A decline in sales of "Candy Crush Saga" in the latter half
of the second quarter began to stabilize gradually toward the
end of the third quarter, Chief Executive Riccardo Zacconi said
in an interview.
King launched "Candy Crush Soda Saga," a sister title of its
successful "Candy Crush Saga" franchise, on Facebook in October
and is expected to release a mobile version of the game in
coming weeks.
"With the launch of 'Candy Crush Soda' we will strengthen
the 'Candy Crush Saga' franchise," Zacconi said.
The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of
$514.4 million for the third quarter, down from $621.2 million
in revenue a year ago. But the figure topped analysts'
expectations of $495 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
NON-CANDY CRUSH TITLES
Investors are keeping a close eye on whether King can
deliver a portfolio of consistent and long-lasting hits, apart
from "Candy Crush Saga," to avoid the fate of "Farmville" maker
Zynga Inc and "Angry Birds" developer Rovio Corp, which
are struggling to make their game franchises grow.
Games other than its popular "Candy Crush Saga" title, such
as "Diamond Digger Saga," released in September, accounted for
49 percent of third-quarter gross bookings of $544 million, the
company said. This was up from the second quarter, when bookings
from non-Candy Crush titles represented 41 percent of total
bookings of $611.1 million.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)