(Corrects stock-exchange listing and EPS comparison)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game
company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported
lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue and profit on
Tuesday, due to losses in its game titles, such as "Candy Crush
Saga."
King shares slipped 22 percent in after-hours trading after
closing at $18.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of
$594 million for the second quarter ended June 30 compared to
$456 million in the year-ago period. This fell short of
analysts' expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported second-quarter net income of 52 cents per share,
surpassing analysts' estimate of 49 cents per share.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andre Grenon)