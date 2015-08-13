(Adds details, analyst estimates, shares)
Aug 13 King Digital Entertainment Plc,
the creator of Candy Crush Saga, reported a 28 percent drop in
quarterly profit as monthly unique users fell slightly and a
strong dollar dented sales from outside the United States.
The company's shares slipped 8.2 percent in extended trading
on Thursday.
King Digital, which makes games for social media websites
and mobile devices, has struggled to boost bookings, an
indicator of future revenue, as it only began launching new
games toward the second half of the year.
Gross bookings fell 13 percent to $529 million in the second
quarter ended June 30. Excluding the impact of changes in
foreign exchange rates, gross bookings would have fallen by
about 6 percent.
Still, this beat the average analyst estimate of $513.1
million, according to market research firm Factset
StreetAccount.
In the quarter, 81 percent of gross bookings were derived
from mobile users, a 7 percent decline from a year earlier.
Rival Zynga Inc, known for "FarmVille" and "Mafia
Wars" games, forecast current-quarter bookings well below
estimates last week as the company expects to launch some games
only in the fourth quarter.
King Digital's monthly unique users (MUUs) fell 1 percent to
340 million in the second quarter. Sequentially, the number was
down 7 percent.
"The sequential decrease in MUUs was reflected in both Web
and mobile, but at a greater rate of decline on Web, which we
believe is due to a continuing decline in overall Facebook
desktop users," King Digital said in a statement.
Net income fell to $119.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30 from $165.4 million, or 52
cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, King Digital earned 49 cents per
share. Revenue fell 17.5 percent to $489.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 43
cents per share on revenue of $490 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)