DUBAI Nov 29 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, said its affiliate Jeddah Economic Co (JEC) had
arranged financing to complete construction of the world's
tallest building.
JEC agreed with Alinma Bank to establish an 8.4
billion riyal ($2.2 billion) real estate development fund that
will finish work on the $1.2 billion Kingdom Tower in Jeddah,
Kingdom Holding said in a statement on Sunday, 26 floors of
which have been built so far.
The Islamic fund will also develop the 1.5 sq km (0.6 sq
miles) first phase of the Jeddah Economic City project, an urban
development scheme sprawling over 5.3 sq km. In addition to
Kingdom Tower, the scheme is to include Saudi Arabia's largest
shopping mall.
Kingdom Holding owns about a third of JEC, while
Jeddah-based Abrar Holding owns a similar stake. The main
contractor for the tower, Saudi Binladin Group, and Kilaa Jeddah
Co each own about 16.6 percent.
Alinma Bank will finance the new fund, which is to be
managed by Alinma Investment, Kingdom added without elaborating
on how the money would be raised.
