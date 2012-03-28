DUBAI, March 28 Kingdom Holding, the
investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal, has received shareholder approval to sell bonds worth up
to 3.75 billion riyal ($1 billion), the company said in a bourse
statement on Wednesday.
The firm, 95-percent owned by Prince Alwaleed, has never
issued public debt before.
Shareholders authorised the board of directors to take all
necessary steps to issue the bonds, but no details on timeframe
or the structure of the debt to be issued were provided in the
statement.
Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's top
companies and is one of the largest shareholders in U.S. bank
Citigroup.
Earlier this week, Saudi Electricity Co attracted
significant demand for its first international debt markets
foray, raising $1.75 billion in 5- and 10-year Islamic bonds.