KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 23 Kingdom Holding Co, the international investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will pay dividends worth 550.3 million Saudi riyals ($146.75 million) this year, in quarterly installments, the company said on Saturday.

Kingdom Holding will "distribute quarterly cash dividends from retained earnings of 1.25% (5% for the full year) of the shares' nominal value, by distributing 12.5 Halalas per share quarterly (the total for the year is 0.50 Riyals per share) for a total of 137.6 million riyals as quarterly cash dividends totaling to 550.3 million Riyals for the year" Kingdom said in a statement.

The firm made a net profit of 209.6 million riyals ($55.9 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 187.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

