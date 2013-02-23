BRIEF-China Huirong Financial says Chen Yannan resigned as chairman
* Wu Min has been appointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 23 Kingdom Holding Co, the international investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will pay dividends worth 550.3 million Saudi riyals ($146.75 million) this year, in quarterly installments, the company said on Saturday.
Kingdom Holding will "distribute quarterly cash dividends from retained earnings of 1.25% (5% for the full year) of the shares' nominal value, by distributing 12.5 Halalas per share quarterly (the total for the year is 0.50 Riyals per share) for a total of 137.6 million riyals as quarterly cash dividends totaling to 550.3 million Riyals for the year" Kingdom said in a statement.
The firm made a net profit of 209.6 million riyals ($55.9 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 187.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall and Sophie Walker)
* Wu Min has been appointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) The U.S. commercial auto insurance industry in 2016 reported its worst underwriting performance since 2001 and the segment continues to create a profit drag for U.S. property/casualty insurers, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The industry underwriting combined ratio in commercial auto insurance reached a 15-year high in 2016 to 110.4%. The segment has produced an underwriting loss for six consecut