DUBAI Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, controlled by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, would be interested in participating in any initial public offering by microblogging site Twitter, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview.

"Yes, we are willing to participate," said Ahmed Halawani, executive director of private equity and international investments at Kingdom Holding.

Prince Alwaleed and Kingdom earlier on Monday unveiled a $300-million purchase of a stake in Twitter, one of the Internet's most popular social networking services.

Halawani said Kingdom was seeking a "substantial capital gain" from the investment, with an internal rate of return of more than 20 percent.

He said there were no plans at this stage to buy any more shares and ruled out asking for a board seat or trying to influence strategy at Twitter.

