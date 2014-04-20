DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, reported a 14.8 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit on Sunday, citing higher income from
investments.
The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest
shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter
.
Net earnings in the three months to March 31 were 126.4
million riyals ($33.7 million), compared to 110.1 million riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
It attributed the rise in net profits to an "increase in
gain on investments despite the decrease in dividends income and
increase in loss from associate and finance charges."
Kingdom's statement did not elaborate further. Saudi
companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting
period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by William Hardy)