DUBAI May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on
investments.
* Net profit of 129.1 million riyals in the three months
ending Mar. 31, versus 114.5 million riyals a year earlier,
according to a bourse filing.
* The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest
shareholders in Citigroup , it owns stakes in Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site
Twitter .
* Like other Saudi companies, Kingdom Holding began
reporting its results under international IFRS accounting
standards this year, so some of its figures for last year were
restated.
